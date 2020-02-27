LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Department of Justice is weighing in on a lawsuit filed by a Kentucky wedding photographer who is challenging a Louisville ordinance which bans businesses from discriminating against gay customers.

Photographer Chelsey Nelson said photographing same-sex weddings violates her religious beliefs and she only wants to photograph heterosexual couples.

In November 2019, Nelson sued the city, arguing the ordinance violates the first amendment.

The Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in federal court saying Nelson is likely to succeed on her claim.

