Under this new Kentucky bill, dogs could be allowed inside restaurants

It would amend the United States Food Code and allow businesses to apply for designation as a "dog-friendly" establishment.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Looking to spend time with your four-legged furry friend at your favorite local restaurant? That's paw-ssible now, but only in designated outdoor spaces.

But a new Kentucky bill could make an exception and allow dogs in indoor dining spaces.

The bill, introduced by state Senator Denise Harper Angel, would amend the United States Food Code and allow businesses to apply for designation as a "dog-friendly" establishment if they follow certain guidelines.

Kentucky is one of 17 states that have regulations or laws allowing dogs in outdoor spaces. Those spaces have to be separated from the indoor areas and must have an entrance separate from the main entrance.

Harper Angel's bill has similar requirements that the current regulation for outdoor spaces has where patron's dogs:

Can't be on any furniture,

Aren't allowed to eat off anything meant to be used for human consumption (i.e. bowls, plates, silverware, napkins),

and must be leashed and with their owners at all times.

Restaurants will also need to have some sort of partition or self-closing door that separates the dining spaces from the kitchen.

They must also have a sanitization kit available in the event the dog causes an accident, which must be cleaned immediately. And employees can't have physical contact with the patron's animal.

Restaurants may also still refuse service to a patron if they don't follow these guidelines or their dog's behavior is paws-itively unacceptable.

Once all these requirements are met, establishments can apply for the "dog-friendly" designation.

