Gov. Beshear, Dr. Stack to address delta variant in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack are scheduled to discuss the delta variant in the state.

This will be their first news conference about the virus in a little over a month. Last week, data showed that Kentucky is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and the state's positivity rate is also on the rise.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has confirmed at least five cases of the variant.

Health experts across the country say the Delta variant is rapidly spreading, especially among people who have not been vaccinated.

On Monday, July 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended that all students wear face masks in the fall when they return for the school year. The face mask guidelines from the AAP differ from updated school recommendations the CDC announced recently.

What is the delta variant?

It’s a version of the coronavirus found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. In the United Kingdom, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the U.S., it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country’s dominant type as well.

