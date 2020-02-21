SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — A death investigation is underway in Spencer County, Kentucky after a deadly shooting earlier today.

Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff responded to a home on Plum Creek Rd. around 1:30 p.m. for a trespassing call.

A release from KSP said a man was entering the home when the homeowner confronted and shot him.

No charges have been filed.

