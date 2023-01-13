Daniel Boone National Forest announces fee-free days

The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced dates in 2023 that it won’t charge recreation fees for visitors.

Most recreation fees will be waived on on Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Feb. 18-20 in honor of President's Day, on June 10 for National Get Outdoors Day, on June 19 for Juneteenth, on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, the Forest Service said in a statement. In many cases, the fee waiver applies to campgrounds and day-use sites.

In addition, some boat ramp fees will be waived June 3-4 during National Fishing and Boating week at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake.

More information about the waiver of recreational fees on these dates can be found on the Daniel Boone National Forest website.

