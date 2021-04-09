FBI concludes latest search for Crystal Rogers

Between Aug. 24 and 30, several items of interest were uncovered and sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia for analysis.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — After spending several days searching a property in Bardstown, FBI Louisville confirms their recent search for Crystal Rogers has ended.

Over the course of their investigation, the FBI dug up the driveway and front yard of a home in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision. Between Aug. 24 and 30, several items of interest were uncovered and sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia for analysis.

Rogers' former boyfriend, Brooks Houck, currently owns three properties in the neighborhood where the investigation took place, according to public record. Rogers' family told WHAS11 Houck was building homes in the neighborhood at the time of her disappearance.

In a post on Twitter, the FBI thanked the community for "the outpouring of support" they received throughout the search.

"The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain focused on bringing to justice the individual(s) responsible for Crystal's disappearance," the tweet reads.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Rogers' disappearance.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the FBI through their taskforce website.

