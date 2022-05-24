KSP: 14-year-old killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at the 91 mile-marker Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old has died following a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County.

Kentucky State Police said their office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash that happened westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 91 mile-marker around 3:30 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday.

According to their preliminary investigation, police said 48-year-old April Mitchell of Paducah was driving a Ford Expedition westbound pulling a travel trailer when the trailer began to sway back and forth causing her to lose control before overturning and striking a guardrail.

A 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

Mitchell and five others were taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

KSP said the closed westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway while troopers reconstructed the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

