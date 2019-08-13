ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are dead following an accident in Elizabethtown.

Police responded to the 1500 block of North Dixie Highway around 3 p.m. after reports of a serious crash involving a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer and a car.

One of the adults riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while their passenger was transported to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police say there were no other injuries and the names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

