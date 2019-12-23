FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have collected more than 236 tons of food for Kentucky families with the 10th annual "Cram the Cruiser" food drive.

A state police news release said Post 16 in Owensboro collected the most this year with a total of 60,925 pounds of food. Post commander Capt. Brenton Ford credited Master Trooper Corey King for organizing the drive there and also recognized the support of local people and businesses.

State police initiated the program in 2010 to help families in need in local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly 2 million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches around the state.

Post 4, which includes Jefferson County, donated over 13,000 pounds of food.

