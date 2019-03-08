KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- Students at Covington Catholic are taking legal action against journalists, politicians and even celebrities.

The lawsuit filed on Aug. 2, on behalf of eight students, accuses the 12 public figures of making defamatory comments against the boys.

It stems from an incident in Washington, D.C., involving the students and a group of Native Americans that made its way around the internet.

Among those sued are Senator Elizabeth Warren, comedian Kathy Griffin and former Kentucky auditor Adam Edelen.



This lawsuit comes just days after a judge dismissed another student's $250 million lawsuit against The Washington Post.

