CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Police said a charter bus carrying students from a Kentucky Catholic high school collided with a car, killing the car's driver Jan. 25.

WLWT-TV reported the crash in Campbell County happened around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday as the bus was bringing Covington Catholic High School students back from the March for Life rally in Washington.

Two people aboard the bus were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Last year, a group of students from Covington Catholic attending the same annual anti-abortion rally drew national attention for an encounter with a Native American man.

RELATED: Kentucky bill that would criminalize minor’s personal information being posted online heads to full Senate

RELATED: Covington Catholic students file lawsuit against journalists, politicians and celebrities

RELATED: Judge dismisses Kentucky teen's lawsuit from viral encounter

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.