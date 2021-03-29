x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Kentucky

LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear discusses COVID-19, latest vaccine efforts in Kentucky

Since Sunday, March 28, Kentucky has recorded 425,024 positive cases and 6,031 deaths associated with the virus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbersCOVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of March 29, 2021. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

Since Sunday, March 28, Kentucky has recorded 425,024 positive cases and 6,031 deaths associated with the virus.

Kentucky's positivity rate currently stands at 2.88%

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward with 381 reported, 96 currently in intensive care and 39 on a ventilator.

Overall, Kentucky has reported 425,024 positive cases and 6,031 deaths associated with the virus.

RELATED: Churchill Downs to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

RELATED: LIST | Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, Indiana?

RELATED: Survey: 91% in Jefferson County would get a COVID-19 vaccine if available

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 