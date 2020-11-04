SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Two new lab confirmed cases in Shelby County increases the case count to 28 for that district, the North Central District Health Department said in a news release.

The health department says both patients from Shelby County are women who are currently under medical care.

The health director also issued this reminder to anyone going out.

“When going out to get essential supplies and food, please remember to limit the trip to one person per family, so we can reduce the number of people in stores and reduce potential exposures to the virus. Please remember how important social distancing is and practice it.”, said Roanya Rice, Public Health Director of NCDHD

According to the health department, here's a break down of cases in the North Central District:

Henry - 2

Shelby - 19

Spencer - 6

Trimble - 1

