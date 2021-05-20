How Kentucky's Special Olympics athletes benefit from Cover the Cruiser

Kate Nason has enjoyed Special Olympics for about 20 years thanks to events like Cover the Cruiser.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cover the Cruiser is an unmistakable event. It's not often you see a Kentucky State Police vehicle covered in stickers, and any trooper will tell you the event is as important to them as it is to Special Olympics athletes.

“Troopers have a calling to serve their community and this is just furthering that goal. Doesn’t have to do with writing tickets or dealing with all of the bad we see on a daily basis," said Trooper Matt Sudduth.

"It’s refreshing for us to get to serve in a positive manner, interact with the public, and for such a great cause as the Special Olympics.”

Cruisers will be parked at 16 spots between May 17 and May 23. If you see one covered in stickers, you can add your own for a minimum donation of one dollar. The fundraiser started last year in August and was a huge success for Special Olympics Kentucky.

“They ended up raising a little over $16,000 and this year they’re hoping to do more than that," said Taylor Ballinger, Development Director for Special Olympics Kentucky.

"All of this money goes right back to helping Kentucky Special Olympic athletes.”

For the past twenty years, Special Olympics has been a huge part of Kate Nason's life. She specializes in the 5K race and has competed locally, and won medals at the US Games in Seattle.

“The feeling I get from being in Special Olympics is amazing," she said "Special Olympics is a family and the family is always together no matter where they are and that’s just the biggest thing in the world is to be part of a team.”

Special Olympics brings joy to thousands of other athletes just like Kate, and does so through donations like Cover the Cruiser. If you'd like to take part in one of the Cover the Cruiser stops, you can see those locations below.

Thursday, May 20

Hopkinsville (Post 2): Kroger, 1213 Skyline Dr., 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

(Post 2): Kroger, 1213 Skyline Dr., 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Elizabethtown (Post 4): Five Star, 501 Ring Road, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 4): Five Star, 501 Ring Road, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Richmond (Post 7): Lowes, 814 Eastern Bypass, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

(Post 7): Lowes, 814 Eastern Bypass, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Pikeville (Post 9): Walmart, 254 Cassidy Blvd., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

(Post 9): Walmart, 254 Cassidy Blvd., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hazard (Post 13): 120 Daniel Boone Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 13): 120 Daniel Boone Plaza, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Owensboro (Post 16): Casey's General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Morehead (Post 8): Walmart, 200 Walmart Way, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

(Post 8): Walmart, 200 Walmart Way, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Frankfort (Post 12): Kroger, 300 Brighton Park, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

If you can't make it to one of the in-person locations, you can still donate online.

Contact reporter Daniel Sechtin at dsechtin@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.