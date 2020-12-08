COVID-19 spread seems to have slowed in Indiana and Kentucky | Data Deep Dive

This week's case totals in Kentucky and Indiana are an improvement from last week's sharp increases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 is the culprit behind the cancellation or postponement of so many spring and summer events. Our FOCUS investigative team has an update on the numbers to help you make informed decisions for your family.

Let's start with a look at Kentucky.

The blue bars show the number of new cases reported each day and we've marked the day the mask mandate started with the orange bar.

You'll notice the new cases reported daily continued to rise a few weeks after everyone was told to mask up. But in recent weeks it appears the trend is leveling out, that's on the far right.

Today, Governor Beshear reported the highest increase yet but said that was a result of a glitch. So, FOCUS will keep watching that.

Now to check in with Indiana.

The graph is similar but the data tells a different story.

If you look at the dotted trend line, you'll notice Indiana hasn't quite leveled out yet and is still seeing a bit of an increase.

On July 27, Governor Holcomb put a mask mandate in place. That's marked by the orange bar.