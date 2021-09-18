Kentucky man gets probation for improper shipping of nuclear waste

A federal judge handed down a five-year probation sentence Wednesday for Cory David Hoskins, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A judge has opted against prison time for a Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to shipping low-level nuclear waste to a Kentucky landfill without proper labeling.

A federal judge handed down a five-year probation sentence Wednesday for Cory David Hoskins, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Hoskins pleaded guilty in February to two charges punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Mail fraud charges related to checks for shipping the waste were dismissed within the plea deal, the newspaper reported.

Hoskins’ company, TENORM, contracted to haul and dispose of oil and gas industry waste in 2015 and 2016, his plea agreement says.

He arranged to ship the waste from West Virginia to the Blue Ridge Landfill in Estill County, which was not rated to handle it, the agreement says.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.