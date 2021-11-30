More limits on corporal punishment in Kentucky schools recommended

Most Kentucky schools no longer allow physical force to be used for discipline.

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky education officials plan to discuss a proposal that would add more limits on the use of corporal punishment in schools where it's still allowed.

The Daily News reports a proposed administrative regulation will be up for discussion Wednesday during a Kentucky Board of Education meeting.

Most Kentucky schools no longer allow physical force to be used for discipline. The newspaper reports more than 150 school districts prohibit corporal punishment, four permit it and and 11 have no clear policy.

The proposal would exempt some students and limit its use on others.

