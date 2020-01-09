Coronavirus testing increases in Kentucky | Data Deep Dive

Robust testing across is one way officials can measure the how the virus is spreading. The FOCUS team found testing is still on the rise across Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're entering month 6 of the pandemic and testing continues to be an important tool to measure how the virus is spreading.

The FOCUS has created some graphs check on testing capability.

This graph shows the slow but steady increase in COVID-19 tests by day in Kentucky since March.

Each bar rises to show the number of tests that were reported that day. Follow that dotted trend line to the far right for the latest data. The increase is so slight it is hard to notice.

Here's another look at overall testing across the Bluegrass.

The bar graph shows the number of tests each month.

You can see the testing capacity has increased since March.

Experts say it is important that testing keep pace with positive cases.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.