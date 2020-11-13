7 Driver License offices in Kentucky closed temporarily due to COVID-19

The affected offices are in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. With four other field offices being closed. Regional offices across the state will continue to operate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, three regional driver licensing offices and four smaller field offices have been closed temporarily due to COVID-19.

The affected KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Offices are in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. The field offices are in Florence, Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

Each office will be thoroughly sanitized in keeping with KYTC Heathy at Work guidelines, and all are expected to be reopened next week.

“We are committed to being healthy at work,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation. “When a positive COVID-19 test result is found we are required to close affected facilities to keep employees and customers out of harm’s way. That’s what has happened at these affected offices. They are being sanitized and will reopen once it’s determined they are safe for both employees and guests.”

Other regional offices across the state will continue to operate:

Louisville's Bowman Field and a field office for non-U.S. residents in Buechel.

Elizabethtown

Frankfort

Somerset

Richmond

Prestonsburg

Paducah

Morehead

Madisonville

Commissioner Cole said customers whose appointments were disrupted by the emergency closures will be rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC driver licensing facility.

Field offices are open by appointment only. Information about each office and an online appointment scheduler can be found here.

