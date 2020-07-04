FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has surpassed 1,000 coronavirus cases. Gov. Andy Beshear reported 54 new statewide cases Monday and 14 more virus-related deaths from the pandemic. He says total statewide cases reached 1,008.

The state’s first coronavirus case was reported a month ago. Since then, schools have closed and many businesses have been temporarily shuttered to try to slow the virus’s spread.

The latest cases were about half the daily totals from last week. Beshear cautioned against concluding that it signals as a trend in the fight to contain the virus.

The latest deaths raise Kentucky’s death toll from the virus to 59.

