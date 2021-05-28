Copper recycling company to open new $100M Kentucky plant

Wieland North America will begin building the Shelby County facility in October. The plant will melt copper and copper alloy and will hire 75 workers.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A copper recycling company is building a new $100 million facility in Shelby County and plans to hire 75 workers.

Wieland North America will begin building the facility in October. The plant will melt copper and copper alloy.

A release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the German company earlier this year announced plans to locate its new North American headquarters in Louisville.

The Shelby County facility is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

