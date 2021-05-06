Kentucky city unveils wood-carved statue of Colonel Sanders

The pine statue was chiseled with a chainsaw over more than 40 hours by two local artists.

CORBIN, Ky. — A southeast Kentucky city has unveiled a statue honoring one of its most famous figures — Colonel Sanders.

The city of Corbin showed off the statue of Sanders, the founder and symbol of the fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, on Wednesday. The executive director of the city’s tourism commission says the iconic image will stand outside the city’s tourism office to attract tourists off of the interstate.

The pine statue was chiseled with a chainsaw over more than 40 hours by two local artists.

Kentucky’s tourism agency says Sanders opened up Harland Sanders Café in Corbin in 1940 and developed the secret KFC recipe there.

WKYT meteorologist Ally Blake posted a picture of the statue on her Twitter Wednesday.

Today was the unveiling of the new Colonel Sanders statue made from chainsawed wood at the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. What this means for the city and more tonight on WKYT. #wkyt #corbin #kentucky #colonelsanders #fingerlickinggood pic.twitter.com/NeGFkRso4M — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) May 5, 2021

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.