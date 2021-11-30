Funding awarded to 10 projects to improve water quality in eastern Ky. counties

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that more than $2.5 million would be used for projects in Floyd, Magoffin and Johnson counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that more than $2.5 million would go to one city and six utilities for projects in Floyd, Magoffin and Johnson counties. A statement from Beshear’s office says the funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program and will provide clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems.

“Together, we are working to build a better Kentucky for all of our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing unprecedented economic growth, major infrastructure improvements and new educational opportunities. At the same time, we’re working to secure the essentials like clean drinking water, which every single Kentuckian needs and deserves.”

According to the governor's office, awards were given to the Wheelwright Utilities Commission, Southern Water and Sewer District, Prestonsburg City’s Utilities Commission, Salyersville Water Works and others.

The funding will go toward various projects that will make improvements that include supplying water to homes that don’t currently have access to public water, making repairs and modernizing equipment.

The money was made available through the American Rescue Plan and will be administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA).

A total of $37 million has been awarded to fund improvement projects for Kentucky's more than 700 public drinking water and wastewater utilities through the Cleaner Water Program since June 1. Government agencies like city-owned water utilities and water and sewer districts submitted projects for consideration.

