ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. — A Clarksville man was hit and killed by a commercial truck on I-75 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky early Feb. 13.

Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Joshua P. Spillman was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 at around 5 a.m. Spillman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what Spillman was doing on the road. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, and officers are continuing to investigate the crash.

The driver was not charged.

