Churchill Downs holding job fair for upcoming Kentucky Derby; Here's what jobs are available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 18 to hire positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.

According to a press release, the racetrack will be looking for candidates to fill various positions for Derby Week and the 48-day Spring Meet, which spans from Saturday, April 29 through Monday, July 3.

Job officials said available job positions include box office, cleaning, crowd management, food and beverage, gate staff, guest services, janitorial, mutuels, and security.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested job applicants should park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate and proceed to the Starting Gate Suites 5, the release said.

This year's Kentucky Derby, the 149th Run for the Roses, is scheduled for May 6, and the Longines Kentucky Oaks is set for May 5.

