PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead after a house fire on Christmas Eve, Kentucky State Police said.

Police said Henry County Fire and EMS found 67-year-old James Bullion dead after extinguishing a fire at 5610 Franklinton Road in Pleasureville, Kentucky at around 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

No foul play is suspected, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation by KSP Post 5.

