Kentucky child dies after being found in family's vehicle

Detectives in Hopkinsville, Kentucky are investigating after a toddler was found dead inside a vehicle at the family's home.

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hopkinsville, Kentucky are investigating the death of toddler who was found in their family's car. Officers say the child died at the hospital.

According to Officer Mike Atkins, a 3-year-old was found inside a vehicle at the family's home on Saturday, July 11.

Atkins said officers treated the child until EMS arrived. EMS then took over treatment while transporting the child to the hospital.

The child died at the hospital, Atkins confirmed.

Detectives are still investigating the child's death and no charges are pending against the parents at this time, Atkins says.

It is unclear how the toddler got into the car or what the cause of death is.

