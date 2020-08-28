Charles Booker to give speech at March on Washington

“I want to make it clear that we are in the legacy of Dr. King’s dream,” Booker said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Charles Booker will have the spotlight as one of the speakers at the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and one of our country’s most famous speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The anniversary will be commemorated in the exact same spot as that historic moment in 1963.

Booker became well-known to many when he attended early protest rallies in Louisville as he ran for Senate. In his speech, he will talk about Breonna Taylor with her family nearby.

“When we say Breonna Taylor's name it’s now bigger than what happens now. It's bigger than the decision [Attorney General Daniel Cameron] makes. It’s about us doing the work that our city has been needing that has allowed us to become the most segregated city in the country.”

While many in Louisville have expressed fear that we’ve moved further from racial harmony, Booker said he sees hope of a new day despite what will happen next with Cameron’s decision.

“Folks from all over Kentucky, all walks of life are saying we need to build a better future. That's where my hope lies, our ability to come together as a Kentuckian and Louisvillian. Pain gives you the opportunity to ignite your passion,” Booker said.

Booker is set to deliver his speech at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. WHAS11 will live stream the event.

