Centre College $50 million project includes athletic center

DANVILLE, Ky. — Centre College is planning a $50 million campus project that will add a new athletics building with an Olympic-length pool and indoor track.

The small Kentucky college says the project is its “largest, most comprehensive construction project to date." The project is already partially funded with early gifts funding most of the projected cost.

The pool will also include a new diving well and seating for 700 and the new, indoor track will have event seating for 800.

While benefitting all 24 varsity teams, the college said the aquatic and the track and field components of the new facility will offer the opportunity to strategically expand rosters by as many as 70 student-athletes.

“This new facility will allow us to continue attracting talented students from around the nation and across the globe not only to work with our world-class faculty but also to participate in a premier athletic and wellness program with dedicated coaches and staff who teach important leadership skills such as teamwork, resilience and determination,” said Centre President Milton Moreland.

Centre College is located in Danville, Ky.

