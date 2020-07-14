Man killed in crash outside Central Hardin High School

Elizabethtown Police said an officer was also injured while at the scene of the crash.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — One man was killed in a crash in front of Central Hardin High School Tuesday morning.

Elizabethtown Police said a motorcycle and SUV collided in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 62 in front of the high school at around 6:50 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the SUV had no injuries.

Police said a Ford F-150 driving down U.S. 62 did not see the wreck, swerving out of the way and hitting an EPD officer who was at the scene. The officer was injured, however the department's spokesperson said she is expected to be okay.

EPD has not released the name of the man killed.

