Feature film shooting in Louisville this spring is looking to hire Kentucky locals

Previous acting experience isn't necessary, rather the casting agency said they are looking for people who can bring their "authentic selves to the screen."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever thought you would make a great actor in a feature film? Well now's your chance.

A feature film being shot in Louisville this spring is looking to hire several extras for speaking and background roles--and the casting call is open to everyone, even those without prior acting experience.

Casting Director Charlotte Arnoux said the director of Down by the River is looking for real Kentuckians who "can bring their own, authentic selves to the screen."

"We're looking for interesting, new faces to play smaller roles," the online casting form says.

The film has several roles available for tweens, teens and young adults, but the casting department said that anyone interested should audition regardless of age, gender or background.

Actors will work on set for one to two days, depending on the role, with shooting beginning in May 2022.

All speaking roles are paid professional rates.

Those interested will need to fill out an online questionnaire, submit recent photos of themselves and, most importantly, attach a short video answering some questions.

