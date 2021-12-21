Premium bottles of bourbon found untouched in rubble following Mayfield tornado

The family who runs Carr's Steakhouse donated the bottles to the Bourbon Benefit Auction to help victims in their area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon that withstood the power of the tornado that hit Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 10 will go to help victims.

Owners of Carr’s Steakhouse found 14 bottles of bourbon in the rubble unharmed.

Several distillers volunteered to match the sale prices up to $10,000.

Eric Gregory, the head of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, gave a special surprise thank you for the Carr family’s selflessness.

“Half of all we raise from these bottles is going to your employees,” he said.

Carr responded, “You don’t have to do that.”

Gregory said, “Yes we do. Yes, we do.”

Those bottles are listed on the benefit’s website to be auctioned off for donation.

So far, the benefit has raised more than $1.7 million for tornado survivors.

