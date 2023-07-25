Weight restrictions on Carroll County bridge causing dilemma for school district

Carroll County Schools rely on the U.S. 42 bridge to get students to and from school. Until repairs are made, it can't safely hold buses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bridge in Carroll County is getting a lot of attention after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that until it is repaired, it cannot safely hold school buses.

The U.S. 42 bridge over the Kentucky River connects Carrollton and Prestonville.

Last month, an inspection revealed a structural issue that requires repairs.

Until then, the bridge’s weight limit has been cut in half from 22 tons to 10 tons, meaning school buses cannot use the bridge.

This could cause challenges for the Carroll County School district which depends on the bridge to get kids to and from school.

In response on the weight restriction, Carroll County School officials are working on a plan for bussing.

They said it will include centralized locations on the western side of the county, but they are hopeful they will not have to use it if repairs are completed in time.

