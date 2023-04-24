Group protests, calls for action after Carroll County Sheriff's Office hires Myles Cosgrove

Cosgrove is the former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

CARROLLTON, Ky. — A small group of protestors gathered in Carrollton, Kentucky Monday to protest, after the Carroll County Sheriff's Office hired Myles Cosgrove.

Cosgrove was one of three Louisville Metro Police officers who fired their weapons during the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment. He shot his weapon 16 times, including the shot that killed Taylor.

He was fired from LMPD in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera that night. Cosgrove fought the firing, but a judge ruled against his appeal in February.

This weekend, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed Cosgrove recently joined their department.

About two dozen protestors gathered outside the courthouse in downtown Carrollton Monday to voice their concerns.

"Somebody said they walked into McDonald's and saw him on duty and basically they were devastated," organizer Amy Tyler said.

The protestors, some who came from Louisville and others who were Carrollton natives, said they don't want Cosgrove involved in policing their hometown.

"I could trust the majority of the cops, but with him here now I don't feel comfortable at all," Morgan Zeyak said.

Carroll County has a population of about 10,000.

Over the weekend, Carroll County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rob Miller told WHAS11 Cosgrove's nearly two decades of experience could be beneficial in the small town.

"We felt like for our small department that he offered some experience and expertise that could help us provide better services to the citizens of Carroll County," Miller said.

Asked why the department chose to hire Cosgrove, Miller said Cosgrove never faced criminal charges for his role in Taylor's death, and the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification.

Miller also said he believes many in the community support the department's decision.

"There's opinion on both sides of the aisle as you can well expect," Miller said. "Some people think it's a good thing, most people that we've talked to think it's a good thing."

Monday, protestors who live in the town said they disagree, and want Cosgrove removed from his position.

"I've lived here my whole life and I have plenty of family here, friends here, and I don't feel safe having him here in this town," Alexis Couch said. "It's a small town, there's not a lot of action here, and he just doesn't need to be here."

Miller told WHAS11 Cosgrove started on the force on April 20.

