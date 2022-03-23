'You as an educator chose this profession.' | JCPS parents upset after teachers use vulgar language, racial slurs in class

In a letter to parents, Carrithers Middle School principal wrote the two teachers were heard on video "using inappropriate and racially insensitive language."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) has reassigned two teachers after they were heard on a recording using curse words and racially insensitive language while reprimanding students.

JCPS Spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said the teachers had been reassigned to administrative duties at the bus compound pending an investigation.

In a letter sent to Carrithers Middle School families on March 18, Principal Denise Franklin-Williams wrote:

"It came to our attention that an audio recording has surfaced involving two teachers at our school. Its contents include teachers using inappropriate and racially insensitive language. We are taking this matter seriously. I want to assure you that we will be reviewing this matter, and we will be following JCPS policies and procedures in that process."

Cheri Allen posted the 9-minute video to Facebook, saying her daughter recorded it, which appears to show part of the incident.

In the video, two teachers are heard berating the students for their behavior and using inappropriate language. At one point, one of the teachers uses a racially derogatory term.

One teacher said students get yelled at "because their classmates are morons."

The other teacher said, "if you want to act like a hot mess, do it at home, do it in on the streets, not here," and said the students "push us to the limits."

Allen told WHAS11 News her daughter was upset by the language.

"You as an educator chose this profession," Allen wrote on Facebook. "So you need to figure out a better method or use a more professional vocabulary, but you don’t get to introduce my child to inappropriate behavior and vulgarity."

Callahan said per district and state policy, the teachers are afforded due process while JCPS investigates the incident. She said the teachers will not interact with students while assigned to the bus compound.

