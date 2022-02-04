Two dead, one taken to hospital after carbon monoxide prompts evacuation at La Grange hotel

The levels of carbon monoxide reported at the Quality Suites hotel off of I-71 prompted an evacuation of the building Friday afternoon.

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Oldham County officials are investigating after two people died at a La Grange hotel Friday afternoon.

Police, fire and EMS crews responded to a report of two people found unconscious at the Quality Suites hotel near I-71 around 5 p.m., according to a release from the La Grange Police Department.

When they arrived, first responders found a man and a woman who had died inside the hotel. They suspected that carbon monoxide may have contributed to their deaths and inspected the area. The release said the level of carbon monoxide reported by the fire department's detectors prompted an evacuation of the building.

During the evacuation, crews found another man who was exhibiting symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of the two people who died have not been released and their deaths are under investigation by police and the Oldham County Coroner's Office.

La Grange Police, Oldham County EMS and the La Grange Fire Department had assistance from the Ballardsville and South Oldham Fire Departments during the evacuation.

The police department said additional information will not be released at this time.

