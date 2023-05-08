The community mourned and echoed a request for justice for baby Elena while asking for the reformation of current child abuse laws in Kentucky.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — The community is still in mourning after the death of 17-month-old Elena. On Saturday, people gathered in the city hall parking lot to commemorate the baby’s life and sent a reminder that they want justice.

Two sisters from Kentucky organized the candlelight. With music and food, they echoed the pain of the loss of Elena.

“Pretty just shaken up,” Selena Burchfield, organizer, said. “Because stuff like this just don’t happen around here. We don’t hear about it happening around here.”

Selena kicked off the event with help from her sister, Kristina. She said it wasn't easy to gather the community but a couple of food vendors donated food and drinks.

Kristina had met Elena once with her mother and described her as “precious.”

“This is for the baby so we decided to do something little,” Kristina said. “I hope that justice is served. I hope the person out there knows we’re not giving up.”

By not giving up, the community started petitioning for reforming child abuse laws. The petition is under Have Law and they’re requesting for ‘Harsher Punishment for Child Abuse in Kentucky,’ calling it "Elena Law."

According to FindLaw, Kentucky divides the charge of child abuse into three categories, such as:

First degree – Class C Felony, with a penalty of five to ten years and a fine of $1000 to $10,000

Second-degree – Class D Felony, with a penalty of one to five years and from $1000 to $10,000 fine.

Third-degree – Class A Misdemeanor, with a sentence of no more than 12 months in jail and a $500 fine.

Middlesboro Police are now examining DNA to help them identify any other people that were involved.

Middlesboro is not a big place and whoever did this cannot hide for long, Selena said. They will continue the fight for Elena’s justice for as long as it takes.

“Mostly to tell the person nobody’s going to stop until they’re caught,” Selena said. “Whether it’s the cops catching them or we figure it out it’s Kentucky, you know.”