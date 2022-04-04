Bee Rock Campground is back!

The campground has been undergoing renovations since severe flooding damaged it in 2019.

KENTUCKY, USA — The Daniel Boone National Forest has reopened a campground that was damaged by severe flooding in 2019, officials said.

The fully renovated Bee Rock Campground in London opened to the public Friday, the Forest Service said in a statement. The move comes after a partial reopening late last year.

The campground was completely rebuilt over the last three years and features new tent pads and fire rings at all campsites, officials said. The historic sublimity bridge, which was built in 1942 by the Civilian Conservation Corps to connect the Laurel and Pulaski County sides of the campground, has also been fully restored, the statement said.

“We know that Bee Rock Campground has been the site of so many fond memories for our visitors and so we wanted to ensure that we weren’t just making a ‘quick fix’ to this beloved campground,” London District Ranger Jason Nedlo said.

Funding for the project came from visitor-supported recreation fees and the Great American Outdoors Act.

If you want to stay at the Bee Rock Campground, just a few feet from Rockcastle River, there is a $15 fee for a single or a $20 fee for a double.

