FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron has selected outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin’s general counsel for a key job.

The incoming Republican attorney general on Wednesday announced Steve Pitt’s appointment to serve as his counsel and special adviser. Pitt has nearly 50 years of legal experience, and since 2015 has served as Bevin’s general counsel.

In that high-profile role, Pitt defended the state in a series of lawsuits challenging Kentucky laws putting new restrictions on abortions. He also represented Bevin during the governor’s many legal feuds with Attorney General Andy Beshear, who defeated Bevin in this month’s election.

Pitt said in a release Wednesday that he’ll work with Cameron to protect Kentucky families, law enforcement and the state’s “most vulnerable.”

