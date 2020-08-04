LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As many front line workers are struggling to get proper equipment like face masks and gloves, one Bullitt County girl took to her sewing machine to help with the shortage.

10-year-old Addison Merideth is about halfway done with her goal of making 50 masks, completing 27 so far.

Merideth's mother Amanda said the idea came to fruition after her friend started collecting masks for first responders. When she told her daughter about it, she said "well we can do that."

"We've just spaced it out a couple of hours a day," Amanda said. "Just trying to get them done...so it's an enjoyable experience not an exhausting one."

Amanda said she is not surprised by her daughter' commitment. For her birthday, Merideth donated her money to St. Jude's. And when she's not trying to help first responders, she's volunteering at the lion's club distributing food.

After her grandfather donated some supplies, and Merideth went through a quick YouTube tutorial, her and her mother began ironing masks and pinning elastic—making them ready for sewing.

"They cover your whole face," Merideth said. "They're tight enough where you can still breath out of them but where they’re closed it'll block the germs on your face."

Addison Merideth and her mother said they hope to have the masks finished by the end of this week and distributed to first responders by then as well.

