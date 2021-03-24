Mt. Washington man's 'nice form of entertainment' won him $100,000

The man told lottery officials he started playing Scratch-off tickets because it "gave him something to do" during the pandemic.

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man is now $100,000 richer thanks to his pandemic pastime.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said a man from Mt. Washington, who asked to remain anonymous, started playing Scratch-off tickets as something to keep him entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a nice form of entertainment and gave me something to do," he told lottery officials.

He said he hadn't had much luck lately, but that all changed Wednesday night. The man picked up a couple of tickets at the Express Mart on North Bardstown Road on his way home from work.

When he matched a number, he figured he'd won a small prize, but the Break Fort Knox ticket he purchased turned out to be a big winner - $100,000 to be exact.

"I saw that and my heart started beating faster," he said. "I checked the ticket to make sure it was legit."

After taxes, the Bullitt County man took home a total of $71,000. He said he plans to upgrade his Harley with the winnings.

"Winning has made my days a little brighter," he said. "I get a chance now to take a breath."

The Express Mart where the winning ticket was purchased will receive a $1,000 bonus.

2021 has been a pretty lucky year for Kentucky residents. Earlier this month, a man from Louisville won $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing. In January, a man from Oldham County scored a $250,000 prize from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

