Lawsuit filed against Bullitt County judge executive, jailer

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A lawsuit has been filed against the leader of the Bullitt County Detention Center and the county’s Judge Executive Jerry Summers.

Two former employees of the detention center claim the jailer, Paul Watkins, engaged in unprofessional conduct when he gave security badges to food contractors without background checks, which is a violation of the jail's policy.

Another claim made in the lawsuit says Watkins got upset with one of plaintiff's when he made a report to the Department of Corrections that worms were found in the food.

Attorney Thomas Clay said that wasn't the proper procedure at the jail.

“The jailer instructed Mr. Ressor and Maj. Smith to issue these security badges to people who hadn't been screened and that's improper under jail policy and procedure,” Clay said.

Clay said other instances of misconduct were also reported to the jail inspector and judge executive.

But those aren't the only claims made. The lawsuit also alleges that Watkins did not stop racial discrimination.

“He permitted a racially hostile work environment in the jail by allowing, I believe, now who his chief deputy to make certain racial laden comments about Maj. Smith.”

The former employees are asking for trial by jury and punitive damages.

WHAS11 reached out to the jail for comment but has not yet heard back.

