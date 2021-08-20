'Never been this short staffed' | Bullitt County Schools asks parents to take kids to school amid bus driver shortage

The Bullitt County Public Schools Transportation department posted on Facebook Friday bus service would be "sparse at best."

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) is asking parents to take their kids to school Friday amid a major bus driver shortage.

In a Facebook post, the transportation department said it could not guarantee bus service to all students due to not having enough drivers.

"We've never been this short staffed," the post said. "We've lost numerous drivers since yesterday. Bus service will be sparse at best."

At least 12 buses or routes were either canceled or adjusted Friday. The department said there would not be enough drivers to pick up every student who normally rides the bus.

The transportation department has been posting about staffing shortages throughout the week, saying the situation was "critical" and urging parents to have patience as it worked to find solutions.

On Wednesday, the department shared a post saying it had a small group of drivers in training, but the lack of drivers would likely be "the norm" until more people were hired.

If you'd like to apply to work as a bus driver, you must have a high school diploma or an equivalent and will need to get a CDL license, but the district said it will pay for the training.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $16.92 an hour and employees are eligible for health benefits and insurance.

For application information, click here.

In Louisville, Jefferson County Public Schools is facing a similar issue. The district is considering stagging dismissal times to avoid canceling routes.

"We just ask for parents' patience and know that we're aware and addressing those [problems]," said JCPS Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins.

