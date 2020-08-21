Ordinance on buffer zones outside medical facilities fails in Metro Council vote

The ordinance would have banned anyone from gathering on the sidewalk outside medical facilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance to create permanent buffer zones outside local healthcare facilities failed in a Louisville Metro Council vote 12-13.

“What we are doing here, I do honestly believe, is a tremendous infringement on free speech,” Councilman Anthony Piagentini said.

The ordinance would have banned anyone from gathering on the sidewalk outside medical facilities, including the EMW Women’s Surgical Center.

For years, protesters have gathered outside of the EMW center and advocates have called for protections to preserve access to healthcare services at the clinic, which include abortions.

Opponents said the ordinance infringed upon free speech of protesters and was designed for the EMW clinic.

“This is not about one issue. It's not about one location. It never has been for me,” Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.

Sexton Smith argued the buffer zones were also needed for emergency rooms because of tense situations surrounding violent crimes.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.