Brotherhood Ride honors 12 Kentuckians who died in line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of first responders from five states traded in their uniforms for biking gear to honor 12 Kentuckians who died in the line of duty in 2020.

The "Brotherhood Ride" made a stop at the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy to honor Officer Martez Hughes and tow truck driver Larry Kizer.

Benjamin Peel with the Georgetown, Kentucky fire department called it a memorable experience.

"Meeting all the families along the way, we get to hear all of these different stories from police officers, EMS, corrections, just learning their story and then being able to let the family know we're actually here to honor their memory to make sure people don't forget about them," Peel said.

The group's ride continues until Sunday when they return to Lexington.

All proceeds raised during the ride are split evenly among the 12 families of those honored.

