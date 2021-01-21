Kentucky launches Wi-Fi speed test to improve internet access statewide

Participants must complete the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test by Feb. 18, 2021 and are encouraged to spread the word about the test to friends and family.

KENTUCKY, USA — Throughout the pandemic, more people have turned to the internet for telehealth, distance learning, remote work and more. Kentucky is working to make sure families across the state have reliable and affordable internet access.

To expand internet access across Kentucky, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the first step in the Kentucky Broadband Initiative. The Kentucky Broadband Speed Test will help collect data needed to determine which areas have adequate internet access and which areas are lacking. Coleman said the state needs as many people as possible to participate in the online test to get an accurate understanding of the state’s internet capabilities.

“There is a digital divide in households across Kentucky, especially in rural areas, that has become even more apparent during the pandemic when so many people need it to attend school, go to work, get government services and conduct personal business from home,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said.

The test is free, anonymous and can be completed in a matter of minutes. Participants must connect their device to their home Wi-Fi service and disconnect from any virtual private network (VPN) which may be used for school or work. The state said for the most accurate results participants should make sure no one else in the home is using the internet to stream video or play games while running the test.

Those who do not have Wi-Fi access at home may submit the address of a home without service by visiting a location, such as a library or restaurant, that offers free Wi-Fi.

Participants must complete the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test by Feb. 18, 2021 and are encouraged to spread the word about the test to friends and family to increase participation.

To learn more about the initiative and participate in the test, visit ewdc.ky.gov/initiatives/pages/kbi.aspx.

