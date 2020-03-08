Cameron: LMPD, LMES can deny files amid Breonna Taylor investigation

Cameron said both can deny records as his office and the FBI continues their investigations into Taylor's death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued multiple decisions stating the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Metro Emergency Services did not violate the Open Records Act in denying files connected to the Breonna Taylor investigation.

LMPD previously withheld the full investigation file related to dismissed charges against Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, saying it would disclose information connected to possible law enforcement actions.

"The public dissemination of the investigative file...would be premature and have an adverse impact on our ability to properly investigate and, if appropriate, prosecute this matter," Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke said.

LMPD can also deny any requests for administrative incident reports and body camera footage connected to the Breonna Taylor case as investigations continue, Cameron said.

Additionally, Cameron said LMES did not violate any laws by denying a request for a dispatch report and recordings of radio transmissions connected to the execution of two search warrants the night Taylor died. The AG said disclosing the information would impede on both his office's and the FBI's investigation.

The attorney general did say the Jefferson County Coroner's Office violated the Open Records Request when denying a copy of Taylor's autopsy report as it did not explain why the information could be withheld.

There is still no timeline for when Cameron or the FBI's investigations into Breonna Taylor's death might conclude.

