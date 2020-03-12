Brent Spence Bridge repairs on track for re-opening Dec. 23

The bridge has been closed since Nov. 11 after a fiery crash between two trucks.

COVINGTON, Ky. — Repairs to a heavily traveled bridge linking Kentucky and Ohio remain on schedule. State transportation officials say the Brent Spence Bridge is on track for a Dec. 23 reopening.

The bridge has been closed since Nov. 11. That's when two trucks collided, resulting in a blaze that damaged a section of the structure.

Crews finished installing new support beams this week and are preparing for a new concrete driving surface.

On Nov. 13, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced $12 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will go to help repair the bridge.

The bridge, which carries interstates 71 and 75 through Covington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, is currently closed to all traffic.

