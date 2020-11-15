Ohio River near fire-damaged Brent Spence Bridge reopens to navigational traffic following inspection

The bridge remains closed after a Wednesday crash between two commercial trucks led to an intense fire.

COVINGTON, Ky. — A portion of the Ohio River in northern Kentucky has reopened to navigational traffic around the fire-damaged Brent Spence Bridge.

The major thoroughfare, which carries Interstates 71 and 75 across the river between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, has been closed for three days after it was damaged in a commercial truck crash and fire.

Since Friday, engineers have been inspecting a damaged vertical steel component critical to support the bridge.

Samples of the bridge’s steel were sent to Louisville for microscopic analysis to ensure the metal was not compromised at a chemical level.

The Ohio River was closed Friday night as a safety precaution until tests were complete.

Officials said on Saturday the “components maintained their integrity” and transportation officials recommended the river be reopened.

The state is set to receive $12 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help with bridge repairs.

The bridge remains closed to vehicle traffic.

