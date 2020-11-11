Bridge into Cincinnati closed for several hours after semi crash, fire

Both lanes of I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge were closed early Wednesday morning after a crash. The bridge could be closed for at least 12 hours.

CINCINNATI — The Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Covington, Ky. to Cincinnati over the Ohio River, was shut down Wednesday morning after a crash and fire. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the bridge will be closed for several hours and could potentially be closed all day.

Covington Police Captain Justin Wietholter said two semis crashed on the lower deck of the bridge, causing a fire, according to ABC-affiliate WCPO in Cincinnati. One of the trucks involved in the crash was carrying chemicals and diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

Both decks of the bridge had to be closed due to the fire and smoke. The report from WCPO said no one was injured in the crash and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The fire has been put out, but the bridge and both lanes of I-75 could remain closed for at least 12 hours, according to KYTC.

Early reports from the KYTC bridge inspectors show there may be structural damage on the bridge, but a full inspection cannot be completed until police finish clearing the scene. If the bridge is damaged, it could be closed all day.

KYTC said traffic is being detoured onto I-471 and I-275 until the bridge is reopened.

According to KYTC, the Ohio River near Cincinnati is closed until further notice. The Coast Guard has been alerted and is responding to the Command Post.

MAJOR BRIDGE CLOSURE: The Brent Spence Bridge is closed due to a crash that resulted in a fire early this morning. The fire is out. The bridge is expected to be closed for several hours for inspection, reconstruction & clean up. Traffic is being detoured onto I-471 and I-275. pic.twitter.com/K6Z28xeow2 — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) November 11, 2020

